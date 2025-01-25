Frasers Property Thailand targets expansion in Southeast Asia

Frasers Property Thailand (FPT) is set to aggressively expand its industrial property portfolio across Southeast Asia, with targeted growth in Vietnam and Indonesia in response to shifting market dynamics and geopolitical trends.

The company announced plans to construct 50,000 square metres of factory space in Vietnam and 20,000 square metres of warehouses in Indonesia, building on its 100% occupancy rate achieved in 2024.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Thanapol Sirithanachai, FPT's country chief executive officer, explained the strategic move.