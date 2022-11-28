background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, November 29, 2022
Interested in exploring Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection? Richa can be your guide

MONDAY, November 28, 2022

A virtual influencer, “Richa", is ready to act as a guide to people interested in visiting attractions in the Ratchaprasong intersection of Bangkok.

Richa was developed by the Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) under the concept of "taking people to visit attractions online".

"This move aims to enable people of all generations to visit attractions in the Ratchaprasong intersection without using Google Map application," the RSTA and TCEB said.

Richa will provide information about the Ratchaprasong intersection, such as routes, eateries, and places where eight Hindu gods and goddesses are enshrined.

"Richa is a young woman with youthful characteristics, such as being friendly and liking to learn new things," the RSTA and TCEB said, adding, "People can enjoy travelling and spending time in the intersection."

