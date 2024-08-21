Thailand launches anti-dumping probe on Chinese extruded aluminium

Currently, 20 imported items are subject to anti-dumping measures deployed in 2023. These include hot-rolled steel from 14 countries, hot-rolled boron steel from China, cold-rolled stainless steel (including coils, sheets, and strips) from South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, cold-rolled steel from China, Vietnam, and Taiwan, cold-rolled steel coated with hot-dip galvanized paint, and cold-rolled steel coated or painted with hot-dip aluminium and zinc alloy from Vietnam.
The Department of Foreign Trade has launched an anti-dumping investigation on extruded aluminium from China after Thai manufacturers complained of damage from imports.
Concern over cheap foreign goods flooding Thailand and unfair competition have prompted Commerce Minister and acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai to take action.
The Commerce Ministry has deployed measures including anti-dumping duties and caps on certain imports. The duties mainly target steel products from China, Taiwan, Japan, the EU, South Korea, and Vietnam.
The Anti-Dumping and Subsidy Committee has now launched a nine-month investigation of Chinese extruded aluminium at the request of Thai producers. Extra duties will be imposed for five years if dumping is confirmed. If damage persists, the measure may be extended for another five years.
Currently, 20 imported items are subject to anti-dumping measures deployed in 2023. These include hot-rolled steel from 14 countries, hot-rolled boron steel from China, cold-rolled stainless steel (including coils, sheets, and strips) from South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, cold-rolled steel from China, Vietnam, and Taiwan, cold-rolled steel coated with hot-dip galvanized paint, and cold-rolled steel coated or painted with hot-dip aluminium and zinc alloy from Vietnam.