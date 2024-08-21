Thailand launches anti-dumping probe on Chinese extruded aluminium

The Department of Foreign Trade has launched an anti-dumping investigation on extruded aluminium from China after Thai manufacturers complained of damage from imports.

Concern over cheap foreign goods flooding Thailand and unfair competition have prompted Commerce Minister and acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai to take action.

The Commerce Ministry has deployed measures including anti-dumping duties and caps on certain imports. The duties mainly target steel products from China, Taiwan, Japan, the EU, South Korea, and Vietnam.