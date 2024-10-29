Exports to US jumped 18.1% in September amid 1.1% overall growth

Thailand’s exports to the United States in September grew 18.1% year on year to the value of US$5.01 billion (169.13 billion baht), the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) said on Monday.

Overall exports in September expanded 1.1% year on year to $25.98 billion (877.75 billion baht), the office added, as it predicted a 2% growth for this year.

Imports in September stood at $25.59 billion (863.34 billion baht), up 9.9% compared to last year.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, TPSO director-general, said that exports to the US in the first nine months of this year amounted to $40.61 billion, increasing 12.5% year on year. This has made the US Thailand’s biggest export market with a ratio of 18.2% of overall exports.

In 2023, Thailand exported $48.35 billion worth of goods to the US, increasing 3% from the previous year, he added.

Poonpong said products shipped to the US that saw significant expansion in September included computer parts and components, fax machines, telephones, and rubber products.

Meanwhile, products that saw a contraction included transformers and components, semiconductors, transistors, diodes, and steel products.