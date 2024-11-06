Shopee, Lazada agree to remove illegal food products in 24 hours

Thailand’s two e-commerce giants have agreed to comply with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s request and will remove dangerous and unlawful food products from their virtual shelves within 24 hours.

Lertchai Lertwut, FDA deputy secretary-general, said on Tuesday that he had invited representatives of Lazada and Shopee for a discussion on how Thai consumers can be protected from dangerous foods that have not been certified by FDAS.

During the meeting, he said, representatives from both platforms agreed to remove food products that have not received FDA registration numbers from their online shelves within 24 hours.