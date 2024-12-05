Customs Department braces for dumping of goods in Thailand, says chief

The chief of the Customs Department said on Thursday that the department has geared up to monitor greater influx of foreign goods into Thailand as the stage is set for a trade war between the US and China.

Theerat Atthanawanit, customs director-general, said the department expected more goods to flow into Thailand after Donald Trump takes office early next year as US president and steps up the trade war with China.

Theerat said he had instructed all customs checkpoints to strictly monitor illegal imports but also facilitate legal imports.