From monopoly to fair play: Reforms in Thailand’s alcohol industry

Conversely, the “progressive liquor” bill proposed by the People’s Party (formerly Move Forward which was dissolved on August 7, 2024) failed to pass its first reading in September last year. Critics argued that its provision to exempt non-commercial alcohol production from licensing requirements could undermine production standards.

In parliamentary debates, the People’s Party, as the opposition with limited seats, faced challenges in gaining traction. However, Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, a People’s Party MP for Bangkok, pushed for the need to dismantle monopolies held by large-scale alcohol producers.

While the “progressive liquor” bill was rejected, the approved amendments to Article 153 of the Excise Tax Law marked a significant step forward. These changes ease restrictions, enabling individuals to obtain alcohol production licences and own distillation equipment. This move is expected to reduce the dominance of major producers and grant fairer access to small-scale producers, allowing them to create diverse alcohol products without undue limitations.

Although the Pheu Thai Party and the government claim credit for this milestone, concerns remain about practical implementation. Unlocking licensing barriers is only part of the solution. To truly empower community alcohol production as a Thai soft power, longstanding issues – including advantages held by large corporations – must be addressed.