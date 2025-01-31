Thai sandal brand wins praise for honouring 3-baht pricing error

"Hello Polo", a Thai sandal brand under Caribbean International Industrial Co Ltd, recently encountered a pricing error on the Shopee platform. Sandals HP8009, HP8035, and HP8037 were mistakenly listed at 3 baht instead of their regular price of 175 baht. The glitch led to a surge in orders, totalling 20,000 pairs, which resulted in an estimated loss of about 3.58 million baht.

Despite the financial setback, the company issued an official statement confirming that all orders will be honoured and shipped at the mistakenly listed price, with no cancellations.

An official statement from Hello Polo reads: