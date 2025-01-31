Thai sandal brand wins praise for honouring 3-baht pricing error

"Hello Polo", a Thai sandal brand under Caribbean International Industrial Co Ltd, recently encountered a pricing error on the Shopee platform. Sandals HP8009, HP8035, and HP8037 were mistakenly listed at 3 baht instead of their regular price of 175 baht. The glitch led to a surge in orders, totalling 20,000 pairs, which resulted in an estimated loss of about 3.58 million baht.
Despite the financial setback, the company issued an official statement confirming that all orders will be honoured and shipped at the mistakenly listed price, with no cancellations.
An official statement from Hello Polo reads:
Dear Valued Customers,
We would like to clarify the recent pricing issue on Shopee, which affected products HP8009, HP8035, and HP8037. These items, originally priced at 175 baht, were mistakenly listed at 3 baht, resulting in over 20,000 orders and causing significant financial losses for the company.
In light of this, Hello Polo confirms that we will proceed with shipping all affected orders at the incorrect price without cancellations. This decision reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction and trust.
We sincerely appreciate our customers’ support and understanding. Our company remains dedicated to improving service quality and providing the best shopping experience possible. For any inquiries, please contact us via chat.
Sincerely,
Hello Polo Brand
This announcement has been widely praised by customers, who commended the brand’s integrity and commitment to honouring its mistake rather than cancelling the affected orders.
Thailand-based Hello Polo has been operating for some 15 years, employs more than 1,000 employees and produces nearly 100,000 pairs of sandals annually.