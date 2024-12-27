PR news

VGI achieves “AA” level in “SET ESG Ratings” for the fourth consecutive years
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2024
VGI Public Company Limited was awarded an “AA” sustainable stock rating under the “SET ESG Ratings” in the services group for the year 2024, marking its inclusion in the list compiled by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) for the fourth consecutive year.
Thai Union ranked no.1 in the food products industry on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 2024
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2024
BANGKOK – December 24, 2024 – Thai Union Group PCL, the world’s seafood leader, has been ranked number one in the food products industry on the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) with a total score of 85 points as of December 23, 2024.
Asia Aroma expands production base in Thailand, advancing towards its goal of becoming a global leader in biochemical
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2024
"Asia Aroma" is forging ahead toward becoming a global leader in the biochemical industry for the food sector, expanding its production base within 304 Industrial Park in Thailand.
Fitch Ratings ranks EGAT’s international credit rating at “BBB+”
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2024
For the international credit rating, EGAT has been rated at “BBB+,” comparable to Thailand’s rating
EGAT opens Pressure Control and Natural Gas Measurement Station at Bang Pakong Combined Cycle Power Plant Block 1
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024
Enhancing the stability of the electricity grid in central Thailand and the country
"EGAT CG Day 2024" event symbolizes EGAT’s anti-corruption commitment 
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024
Reinforcing its mission to be an organisation of good governance
BTS Group Holdings invites the public to join its ‘Heroes Give’ campaign for the second consecutive year
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024
Donated old desktop calendars will be transformed into Braille learning materials for blind people
Muang Thai Insurance secures CAC Anti-Corruption Certification for the fourth consecutive term in 2024
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024
Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited (MTI), a leading non-life insurance provider in Thailand, has been awarded the Certification of Anti-Corruption (CAC) by the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD) for 2024. This recognition marks the company’s fourth consecutive certification (third renewal/2024) since its initial accreditation in 2015.
Towards a Net-Zero World – Collaborative Opportunities for a Sustainable Future
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024
As we witness the devastating impact of rising temperatures on ecosystems, economies and quality of life around the world, it is more apparent than ever that climate change is the most serious challenge facing humanity this century.
Suphachai Chearavanont, Senior Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd (C.P. Group)
How businesses can pursue responsible growth to help shape Thailand's sustainable future
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024
Thailand's commitment to tackling climate crisis is evident through its evolving environmental policies, including plans to become Southeast Asia's second country, after Singapore, to introduce a carbon tax in 2025.
Mathias Greger, Managing Director, DKSH Performance Materials
Chevron hands over "wellhead platform topside" to CPOC for reuse in the Thailand-Malaysia Joint Development Area (JDA)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024
Chevron Thailand pioneers sustainable practice by transferring a wellhead platform topside to CPOC, reducing carbon emissions and waste.
Krungthai CEO showcases digital innovation capabilities in "Bridging Gaps, Building Future" to empower better life of all Thais at ICIS 2024
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2024
Payong Srivanich, CEO of Krungthai Bank, participated in the International Conference on Information Systems (ICIS 2024), hosted for the first time in Southeast Asia in Thailand during December 15-18, 2024.
BTS Group Holdings PCL has been listed in the SET ESG Ratings for its 6th consecutive year
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2024
BANGKOK, 16 December, 2024 – BTS Group Holdings PCL was included in the SET ESG Ratings Awards 2024 (previously known as Thailand Sustainability Investment List or THSI) for the 6th consecutive year by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), with this year being ranked with an “AA” ESG rating within the Services sector.
