Saving ourselves and our planet through diet and exercise

“NCDs were involved with lifestyles and trends, such as overeating, consumption of alcoholic beverages, smoking, lack of exercise, stress, insufficient sleep and air pollution,” Tanupol Virunhagarun said, going on to recommend five principles for sustainable wellness.

Consume a plant-based diet: Thailand’s tradition of consuming seasonal vegetables and fruits could lead to sustainable wellness, as it reduces chemical usage and maintains crop nutrition. Such a diet also reduces greenhouse gas emissions from production and transportation.

Exercise: Walking, running or cycling while avoiding overconsumption can mitigate the risk of illness and help better ageing, as well as reduce the carbon footprint.

Avoid habits that impact air quality: Stop smoking and driving personal vehicles can help reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, resulting in better air quality.

Good sleep: People who don’t sleep enough tend to consume more natural resources like food, electricity and fuel. Insufficient sleep can also lead to weight gain, heart and coronary diseases, mental disorders and weakened immunity.

Take part in voluntary activities: Voluntary activities like growing trees, collecting waste on beaches and waste-sorting benefit the ecosystem and volunteers’ mental health.