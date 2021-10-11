Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

2,000 RaoChana shops suspended for violating conditions

The Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) said it has suspended 2,000 shops for violating the conditions of the RaoChana (We Win) stimulus scheme. The shops may also be required to refund the money they earned through the subsidy.

FPO spokesman Pornchai Triravejasaid on Monday that 33.2 million people had received a subsidy of up to 9,000 baht under the scheme, in which 1.3 million shops were participating.

“The FPO has set up a team to review the information and closely monitor participating shops to ensure they meet the criteria of the scheme. Shops violating conditions will be suspended,” Pornchai said.

People who suspect the violation of conditions are urged to submit a report and evidence via registered mail to the Fiscal Policy Office or email [email protected]

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

