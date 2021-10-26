Less rain forecast in upper Thailand with thundershowers in the South

The department also mentioned that the active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea will likely intensify and make landfall over the lower Vietnam during October 27-28, while the tropical storm MALOU over the Pacific Ocean has no effect on Thailand’s weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 17-21 degrees and highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.

Central: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department