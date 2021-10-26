Tue, October 26, 2021

Less rain forecast in upper Thailand with thundershowers in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (October 26) that the high-pressure system from China covering upper Thailand is weakening, while the easterly and northeasterly winds prevail over upper Thailand, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Less rain is forecast over upper part of the country with thundershowers in the South.

The department also mentioned that the active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea will likely intensify and make landfall over the lower Vietnam during October 27-28, while the tropical storm MALOU over the Pacific Ocean has no effect on Thailand’s weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 17-21 degrees and highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

