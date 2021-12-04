Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Meanwhile, the weak northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South, bringing less rains in the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-10 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 9-17 degrees and highs of 26-28 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-12 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-20 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 17-22 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-20 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department