Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (December 4) that the strong high-pressure system covers upper Thailand, resulting in cool to cold weather and strong winds in the areas with a drop in temperature by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Mountaintops in the North will be cold to very cold with frost in some areas.

Meanwhile, the weak northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South, bringing less rains in the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-10 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 9-17 degrees and highs of 26-28 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-12 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-20 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 17-22 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-20 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : December 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.