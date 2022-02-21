Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge rising fast as Mekong network takes shape

The Beung Kan-Bolikhamsai Bridge will become the country’s fifth major border bridge across the Mekong River, connecting Thailand with Bolikhamsai province in Laos.

The bridge is now 32 per cent complete, said Bueng Kan authorities on Sunday, with construction progressing faster than expected and the opening date set for January 2024. Building work on the bridge began in June 2020.

The Bt3.65-billion project covers construction of roads, a customs checkpoint, a concrete bridge, and a multi-purpose area under the bridge.

The project is part of the Ayeyarwady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) to create a comprehensive transportation network connecting the Greater Mekong subregion.

The budget was provided by the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA), except for 476 million baht provided by Laos for construction on its side of the river.