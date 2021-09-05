UK records another 37,578 coronavirus cases

A final decision, signed off by the chief medical officers of Britain's all four nations, is expected next week, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

"COVID-19 cases are likely to increase once schools reopen -- in the absence of any COVID-19 restrictions, as children are still unvaccinated and schools are high density, high contact environments, with relatively poor ventilation and long contact duration episodes," said Julian Tang, honorary associate professor at University of Leicester.

"Risks can be reduced by ideally, in principle, extending the COVID-19 vaccination program to younger children, improving school ventilation, masking the older children and teachers, reducing overall class sizes, staggering break periods, but this may have various practical complications that may be unacceptable to some parents and teachers," said the clinical virologist.

More than 88 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first vaccine dose and nearly 80 percent have received both, the latest figures showed.