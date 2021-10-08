Israels COVID-19 cases surpass 1.3 mln

The total recoveries rose to 1,259,215 after 5,220 newly recovered cases were added, while active cases decreased to 33,044.

The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 6.16 million, or 65.6 percent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and over 3.6 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.

