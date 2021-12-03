Israel reports 3rd case of Omicron variant

This is an Israeli vaccinated with three Pfizer shots, who recently returned from England, the ministry noted.
The previous two people infected by Omicron returned from Malawi and South Africa.
The ministry added that there is a high suspicion of another 30 cases of Omicron in Israel, for which the results of a genomic sequencing tests have not yet received.
It is reported that 24 of the 30 cases were not vaccinated, or recovered more than half a year ago. Also, 11 out of the 30 have recently returned from abroad.
In addition, there are 12 other cases of low suspicion of the variant infection, as their uncertain test results were sent for re-testing.
Published : December 03, 2021
By : Xinhua
