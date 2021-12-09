Thu, December 09, 2021

UK records more than 51,000 new coronavirus cases

Scientists have called on the government to take more action and are urging people to be more cautious as Omicron cases continue to rise in the country.

Britain registered 51,342 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,610,958, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported a further 161 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 145,987, with 7,317 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The vast majority of these infections are likely to be the Delta variant, although Omicron cases are climbing also.

A person waits outside a COVID-19 Walk In Vaccination Center in London, Britain on Dec. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Earlier Wednesday, a further 131 cases of the new Omicron COVID variant have been reported in Britain, taking the total to 568, British health authorities confirmed.

Scientists have called on the government to take more action and are urging people to be more cautious as Omicron cases continue to rise in the country.

More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 37 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

People queue outside COVID-19 vaccine buses in London, Britain on Dec. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

