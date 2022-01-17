New York moving over Omicron peak as cases fall

On Jan. 14, the citywide 7-day positivity rate was 27.65 percent, compared to 32.59 percent on Jan. 4.

Currently, the only rate that hasn't fallen is the death rate, which has continued to rise due to long-term and more severe COVID-19 infections reported in recent days. As of Jan. 14, the average 7-day death rate was 73, according to amNY.com.

The unvaccinated remain at a much higher risk of infection, hospitalization, and even death from COVID-19. Health department data shows that unvaccinated New Yorkers are four times as likely to contract COVID-19, eight times as likely to be hospitalized from it, and nine times as likely to die from it than vaccinated New Yorkers, it noted.