Fri, April 15, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 12 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The latest news on what's happening in the region

COVID Japan
New variant causes concern over potential spread in Japan

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014445

Geopolitics India
Ukraine situation worrying: PM Modi to Biden

The Statesman ( India )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014444


NATO China
NATO urged to stop provocative remarks against China


China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014443


Society S Korea
Koreans set to get a year younger as Yoon seeks to ditch ‘Korean age’

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014441

Politics Pakistan
Profile: Shehbaz Sharif – the new PM of Pakistan

DAWN ( Pakistan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014440


 

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : April 12, 2022

Related News

Quarantined COVID patients sleep in camp beds less than a metre apart in Shanghai

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Troops burn villages in Myanmar heartland, seek to crush resistance

Published : Apr 14, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Russian missile cruiser damaged as ammo on board explodes

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Latest News

Online sites offer satisfaction of virtual water splashing to celebrate Songkran

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Pheu Thai politicians mark Songkran with Thaksin and Yingluck in Dubai

Published : Apr 14, 2022

New NBTC chairman and four commissioners get royal endorsement

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Supachai’s son quits Democrat Party, denies sexually harassing intern

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.