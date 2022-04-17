The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, April 20, 2022

Check out what's hot in the region on April 16 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).

China-Saudi
Xi talks with Saudi Arabian crown prince to boost strategic ties 

- China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014589

India-Vietnam
PM Modi discusses South China Sea, Ukraine with top Vietnamese leader 

- The Statesman ( India )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014590


CPTPP S Korea
S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement 

- The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014588

N Korea Japan
Japan on alert for North Korean military provocations 

- The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014591

Energy Pakistan
PM Shehbaz rejects proposal for increase in petroleum prices 

- Dawn ( Pakistan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014592

 


 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

