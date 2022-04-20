The latest news on what's happening in the region

Crisis Sri Lanka
One killed, 24 wounded in police shooting at Rambukkana
The Island ( Sri Lanka )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014715
Crisis Myanmar
Limited sale of fuel in gas stations in Yangon makes a long queue of vehicles
Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014716
Economy IMF
IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.6% amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014718
History North Korea
North Korea slams Yoon for keeping mum on Japan’s history distortion
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014719
Pets Japan
Japan eases rules for displaced Ukrainians’ pets
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014721
