Thu, April 21, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 20 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Crisis Sri Lanka
One killed, 24 wounded in police shooting at Rambukkana 

The Island ( Sri Lanka )
Crisis Myanmar  
Limited sale of fuel in gas stations in Yangon makes a long queue of vehicles 


Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
Economy IMF
IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.6% amid Russia-Ukraine conflict 


China Daily

History North Korea
North Korea slams Yoon for keeping mum on Japan’s history distortion 

The Korea Herald
Pets Japan
Japan eases rules for displaced Ukrainians’ pets

The Japan News
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : April 20, 2022

