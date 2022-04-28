The latest news on what's happening in the region

Lockdown China
Multinationals express firm faith in China
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014996
Cyber Security Singapore
Singapore ranked No. 6 globally for having most number of exposed databases
The Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014997
Energy S. Korea
S. Korea to divert gas supplies to Europe over Ukraine crisis
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014998
Cambodia-Italy
Cambodia, Italy to strengthen relations
The Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014999
Vietnam-Japan
Japanese premiere Kishida Fumio to visit Vietnam on April 30-May 1
Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015000
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : April 28, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022