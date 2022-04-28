The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, May 04, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 28 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Lockdown China
Multinationals express firm faith in China

China Daily
Cyber Security Singapore
Singapore ranked No. 6 globally for having most number of exposed databases 

The Straits Times ( Singapore )
Energy S. Korea
S. Korea to divert gas supplies to Europe over Ukraine crisis 

The Korea Herald
Cambodia-Italy
Cambodia, Italy to strengthen relations

The Phnom Penh Post
Vietnam-Japan
Japanese premiere Kishida Fumio to visit Vietnam on April 30-May 1

Vietnam News
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

