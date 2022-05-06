The latest news on what's happening in the region

Crisis Sri Lanka
Anti-government protesters vow to bring the country to a standstill today
The Island ( Sri Lanka )
Covid-19 China
CPC: Nation will win antivirus fight
China Daily
Jobs Singapore
Six in 10 in Singapore prepared to request pay rise amid labour crunch, inflation: Survey
The Straits Times ( Singapore )
NATO South Korea
South Korea’s intelligence agency joins NATO’s cyber defence centre as the first in Asia
The Korea Herald
Covid-19 Vietnam
Domestic health declaration for Covid-19 prevention and control is no longer required across Vietnam
Vietnam News
Published : May 06, 2022
