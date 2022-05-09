The latest news on what's happening in the region

Elections Philippines
PH at crossroads: Most crucial polls since Edsa
Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015362
SEA Games Vietnam
SEA Games opening ceremony to show essence of Vietnam
Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015363
Vaccine Myanmar
Myanmar makes Myancopharm Covid vaccine available
Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015364
Social Commerce China
Gen Z pushes social commerce boom
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015365
Metaverse South Korea
SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom forge metaverse alliance
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015366
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 09, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022