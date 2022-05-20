Wed, May 25, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 20 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The latest news on what's happening in the region

N Korea
North Korea’s omicron surge: Kim Jong-un’s ‘double-masking’ and other peculiarities 


Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015744

 

Diplomacy Japan-Korea
Foreign ministerial talks show no signs of improvement in Japan-China ties 


The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015746

Jobs Singapore
S'pore's financial sector on hiring spree, with a third of over 9,400 new jobs in tech: MAS chief 


Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015766

 

Economy India
India likely to grow by 6.4 per cent in 2022: UN report 


The Statesman ( India ) 
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015765

 

Food Indonesia
Palm oil export ban revoked


Jakarta Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015743
 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Japan, US to deepen military ties amid China, Russia 'threat'

Published : May 25, 2022

India’s elderly cut back on essentials, dip into savings as inflation bites

Published : May 25, 2022

WEF calls for new partnerships to help fragile communities

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 20, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.