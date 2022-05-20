The latest news on what's happening in the region

N Korea
North Korea’s omicron surge: Kim Jong-un’s ‘double-masking’ and other peculiarities
Korea Herald
Diplomacy Japan-Korea
Foreign ministerial talks show no signs of improvement in Japan-China ties
The Japan News
Jobs Singapore
S'pore's financial sector on hiring spree, with a third of over 9,400 new jobs in tech: MAS chief
Straits Times ( Singapore )
Economy India
India likely to grow by 6.4 per cent in 2022: UN report
The Statesman ( India )
Food Indonesia
Palm oil export ban revoked
Jakarta Post
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
