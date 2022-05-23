The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, May 25, 2022

international

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 23 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Energy 
World in one of the most severe energy crises since 1970s: WEF 


Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015857

S Korea
Chips, batteries, nuclear tech emerge as key agenda in Yoon-Biden summit 


Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015851

 

Rohingya 
'Don’t forget Rohingyas while focussing on Ukraine' 


The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015860


Profile Australia 
Australia's new Foreign Minister was born in Sabah, Malaysia 


The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015852


Borders Cambodia 
VN, Cambodia agree major border line segments: PM  


Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015849

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Japan, US to deepen military ties amid China, Russia 'threat'

Published : May 25, 2022

India’s elderly cut back on essentials, dip into savings as inflation bites

Published : May 25, 2022

WEF calls for new partnerships to help fragile communities

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 23, 2022

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Nation Thailnad
