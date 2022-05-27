The latest news on what's happening in the region

Sun, May 29, 2022

international

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 27 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Asian-American
Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes 
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016006

India
India likely to consider limiting rice export 
The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016012

Myanmar Crisis 
Hun Sen, UN envoy hash over efforts on Myanmar
Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016009
 
South China Sea
Marcos to assert Hague ruling
Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016008

Pacific China
FM: Sino-Solomon security deal helps maintain public order
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016001

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : May 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

