The latest news on what's happening in the region

Asian-American
Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016006
India
India likely to consider limiting rice export
The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016012
Myanmar Crisis
Hun Sen, UN envoy hash over efforts on Myanmar
Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016009
South China Sea
Marcos to assert Hague ruling
Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016008
Pacific China
FM: Sino-Solomon security deal helps maintain public order
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016001
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 29, 2022
Published : May 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 29, 2022
Published : May 29, 2022
Published : May 29, 2022
Published : May 29, 2022