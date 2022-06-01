The latest news on what's happening in the region

Heritage Vietnam
Vietnam, Russia review 30-year partnership in preserving President Ho Chi Minh's body
Vietnam News |
Military S Korea
S. Korea sends largest-scale naval fleet to US-led exercise
Korea Herald
South China Sea
Gov’t protests China’s fishing ban extending to PH waters
Inquirer ( Philippines )
Energy Pakistan
Pakistan will be open to buying discounted Russian oil if no threat of US sanctions
Dawn ( Pakistan )
Jobs Malaysia
Lack of unskilled foreign labour a pain to industries
The Star ( Malaysia )
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : June 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
