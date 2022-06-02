The latest news on what's happening in the region

Mon, June 27, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on June 2 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

#MeToo Japan
Anti-harassment movement grows as actors reveal sexual violence 
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016210

Military China
PLA steps up patrols amid 'US-Taiwan collusion' 
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016209

Robotic S Korea
Army of service robots rolling in to replace high-cost labor in Korea 
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016226

Digital Malaysia
Survey: Digitalisation top of the agenda 
The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016225

Media Bhutan
Bhutan safest place for journalists in the region 
Kuensel ( Bhutan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016229

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

India will leap from $3 trillion to $30-trillion economy ‘very soon’

Published : Jun 27, 2022

China’s war on drugs shows serious results

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Japan to promise developing nations tens of billions of yen in food aid at G7 summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

