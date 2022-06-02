The latest news on what's happening in the region

#MeToo Japan
Anti-harassment movement grows as actors reveal sexual violence
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016210
Military China
PLA steps up patrols amid 'US-Taiwan collusion'
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016209
Robotic S Korea
Army of service robots rolling in to replace high-cost labor in Korea
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016226
Digital Malaysia
Survey: Digitalisation top of the agenda
The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016225
Media Bhutan
Bhutan safest place for journalists in the region
Kuensel ( Bhutan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016229
Published : June 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
