The latest news on what's happening in the region

Rail Laos-China
Over 400,000 people use Laos-China railway in past six months
Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016510
NATO S Korea
Yoon faces diplomatic test at NATO summit
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016513
Wealth Malaysia
Forbes: Combined riches of tycoons down 10%
The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016500
Diplomacy US-Philippines
Marcos can enter US due to diplomatic immunity — envoy
Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016509
Climate China
China's coastal areas face increasing risks from rising sea levels: Report
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016501
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : June 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022