The latest news on what's happening in the region

international

Check out what’s hot in the region on June 10 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Rail Laos-China
Over 400,000 people use Laos-China railway in past six months


Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016510


NATO S Korea
Yoon faces diplomatic test at NATO summit

Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016513


Wealth Malaysia
Forbes: Combined riches of tycoons down 10% 

The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016500


Diplomacy US-Philippines
Marcos can enter US due to diplomatic immunity — envoy 

Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016509


Climate China
China's coastal areas face increasing risks from rising sea levels: Report 

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016501


 

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

