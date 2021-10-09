Thu, October 14, 2021

life

Weeraphon snatches 3 golds for Thailand at weightlifting championships

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Weeraphon snatches 3 golds for Thai...

Thailand’s 17-year-old Weeraphon “Wave” Wichuma scooped up three golds at the 2021 Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 2021 Youth World Weightlifting Championships were held from October 5 to 12. There were 221 athletes from 50 countries, which Thailand sent seven athletes to participate.

Weeraphon Wichuma competed in the men 67kg category on Thursday. He lifted 128kg successfully in snatch and got the gold medal. Meanwhile, he lifted 160kg in clean and jerk and also got a gold medal. He finished first in the total ranking with 288kg and won his third gold medal.

16-years-old Worrapot Nasuriwong also competed in this category. He lifted 151kg in clean and jerk and got one bronze medal.
 
In addition, Patsaphong Thongsuk competed in the men 55kg category on Wednesday. He lifted 99kg in snatch and won the bronze medal. He lifted 124 kg in clean and jerk and won the silver medal. He finished first in the total ranking with 223kg and won the gold medal.

On Friday, Parichat Kunnara and Arissara Raidee competed in the female 59kg category. Parichat lifted 80kg in snatch and won the bronze medal. She lifted 100 kg in clean and jerk and won the gold medal. She finished second in the total ranking with 180kg and won her second silver medal.

Weeraphon snatches 3 golds for Thailand at weightlifting championships

Related News

NMG staffers return from Tokyo Paralympics with bronze

Thailand ends Paralympics with bronze to finish 25th on medals table

Sujirat wins fifth silver at Paralympics

 

Arissara lifted 78kg in snatch and won the bronze medal. She finished third in the total ranking with 180kg and won her second bronze medal.

Thailand won five golds, three silvers, and four bronze medals in the 2021 Youth World Weightlifting Championships.

Published : October 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Namibia launches new wildlife conservation management project

Published : Oct 14, 2021

TOP FOUR CONFIRMED IN 2021 ASIAN MENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP IN THAILAND

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Will Art NFTs replace tangible traditional art?

Published : Oct 13, 2021

Superbon Dreams of Superfight With Irish Superstar Conor McGregor: I can beat him down very easily

Published : Oct 13, 2021

Latest News

Police make THB14m drug haul, hunt wily traffickers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Khlong Ong Ang Walking Street set to reopen

Published : Oct 14, 2021

US presently discussing when to send more vaccines to Thailand: Don

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.