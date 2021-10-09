Weeraphon snatches 3 golds for Thailand at weightlifting championships

Weeraphon Wichuma competed in the men 67kg category on Thursday. He lifted 128kg successfully in snatch and got the gold medal. Meanwhile, he lifted 160kg in clean and jerk and also got a gold medal. He finished first in the total ranking with 288kg and won his third gold medal.

16-years-old Worrapot Nasuriwong also competed in this category. He lifted 151kg in clean and jerk and got one bronze medal.



In addition, Patsaphong Thongsuk competed in the men 55kg category on Wednesday. He lifted 99kg in snatch and won the bronze medal. He lifted 124 kg in clean and jerk and won the silver medal. He finished first in the total ranking with 223kg and won the gold medal.

On Friday, Parichat Kunnara and Arissara Raidee competed in the female 59kg category. Parichat lifted 80kg in snatch and won the bronze medal. She lifted 100 kg in clean and jerk and won the gold medal. She finished second in the total ranking with 180kg and won her second silver medal.