Weeraphon snatches 3 golds for Thailand at weightlifting championships

The 2021 Youth World Weightlifting Championships were held from October 5 to 12. There were 221 athletes from 50 countries, which Thailand sent seven athletes to participate.
Weeraphon Wichuma competed in the men 67kg category on Thursday. He lifted 128kg successfully in snatch and got the gold medal. Meanwhile, he lifted 160kg in clean and jerk and also got a gold medal. He finished first in the total ranking with 288kg and won his third gold medal.
16-years-old Worrapot Nasuriwong also competed in this category. He lifted 151kg in clean and jerk and got one bronze medal.
In addition, Patsaphong Thongsuk competed in the men 55kg category on Wednesday. He lifted 99kg in snatch and won the bronze medal. He lifted 124 kg in clean and jerk and won the silver medal. He finished first in the total ranking with 223kg and won the gold medal.
On Friday, Parichat Kunnara and Arissara Raidee competed in the female 59kg category. Parichat lifted 80kg in snatch and won the bronze medal. She lifted 100 kg in clean and jerk and won the gold medal. She finished second in the total ranking with 180kg and won her second silver medal.
Arissara lifted 78kg in snatch and won the bronze medal. She finished third in the total ranking with 180kg and won her second bronze medal.
Thailand won five golds, three silvers, and four bronze medals in the 2021 Youth World Weightlifting Championships.
Published : October 09, 2021
