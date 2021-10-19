Thailand’s auto association accelerates push for motorsports

Chairman Pruitthirat Rattanakul Sereeruengrit said RAAT has studied motorsports from all aspects to see how it can be turned into a high revenue generator for Thailand, especially since the country is already an important automotive production base.
He said the association will initially boost the potential of local racing drivers, teams and referees and bring them up to international standards.
“Motorsports is not promoted in Thailand because it is seen as a sport for the rich,” he said.
He added that the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship 2021 will be divided into three events – the first will be held in Kanchanaburi’s Bo Phloi district on October 23 and 24, second in Ratchaburi on November 27-28 and third in Chachoengsao on December 18-19.
“The association is also holding the RAAT Thailand Endurance Championship International 2021 at the Bira International Circuit in Chonburi. The competition will be split into three stages to be held on November 19-20, December 10-11 and on December 12.”
