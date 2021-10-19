Vietnam agrees to host delayed SEA Games next year

Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, confirmed in the meeting that Vietnam will host this competition in March 2022.



The decision was approved in the meeting and Vietnam will inform the SEAGF officially at the end of October, Chaipak added.

Originally, the 31st SEA Games was scheduled to be held in November 2021 but it was postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.