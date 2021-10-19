Wed, October 20, 2021

life

Vietnam agrees to host delayed SEA Games next year

Vietnam confirmed on Monday that it will host the 31st SEA Games in May next year.

Chaipak Siriwat, COO of the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF), revealed that the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) participated in the meeting with SEAGF members.

Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, confirmed in the meeting that Vietnam will host this competition in March 2022.
 
The decision was approved in the meeting and Vietnam will inform the SEAGF officially at the end of October, Chaipak added.

Originally, the 31st SEA Games was scheduled to be held in November 2021 but it was postponed due to the spread of Covid-19. 

 

Published : October 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

