102-year-old bags 2 golds at Masters Games

Sawang won the two golds in 100 metres in the 100-104-year-old category with 29.69 seconds and in shot put, creating a new record of 4.75 metres.
Sawang said he ran daily not just to prepare for the competition but also for his health.
He said he liked to exercise even though he was old and voiced happiness at winning two gold medals. He hopes to win two more.
The games are being held at Tinsulanonda Stadium and Mahavajiravudh School in Songkhla.
Published : January 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
