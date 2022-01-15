One page from Spider-Man comic book sold for more than THB120 million

Bidding for page 25 started at $330,000 and went past $3 million in the first of the four-day event organised by Dallas-based Heritage Auction.

This sale shattered the previous record set in 2014 when a page from a 1974 issue of “Incredible Hulk” featuring the rise of Wolverine was sold for $657,250.

Thursday also saw several other comic books raking in big sums, including the Action Comics No 1 1938 debut of Superman, which sold for $3.18 million.