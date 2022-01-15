One page from Spider-Man comic book sold for more than THB120 million

The biggest winner was page 25 from the comic book “Secret Wars No 8”, rendered by Mike Zack, which sold for a staggering $3.36 million, while page 24 from the same book sold for $288,000. These two pages are prized because they show the emergence of the webslinger’s black symbiote suit that led to the rise of the character Venom.
Bidding for page 25 started at $330,000 and went past $3 million in the first of the four-day event organised by Dallas-based Heritage Auction.
This sale shattered the previous record set in 2014 when a page from a 1974 issue of “Incredible Hulk” featuring the rise of Wolverine was sold for $657,250.
Thursday also saw several other comic books raking in big sums, including the Action Comics No 1 1938 debut of Superman, which sold for $3.18 million.
Published : January 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
