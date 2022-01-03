"Spider-Man: No Way Home" tops North American box office for 3rd straight weekend

"Spider-man has been a powerhouse and is still performing like a champ," commented senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian at Comscore in an email to Xinhua.

Last weekend, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the top grossing film of 2021 worldwide, surpassing Chinese war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin." "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took in 78.3 million dollars at the international box office this weekend in 61 markets for an overseas cume of 759 million dollars.

Despite the pandemic, the film has taken in a spectacular worldwide gross of 1.37 billion dollars, passing 2018's "Black Panther" to become the 12th highest grossing film of all-time.