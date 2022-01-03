Sun, January 16, 2022

life

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" tops North American box office for 3rd straight weekend

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" took the top spot at the North American box office for the third weekend in a row with a three-day estimate of 52.7 million dollars, according to studio figures released by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

The superhero film, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, has grossed 609.89 million dollars in the United States and Canada through Sunday, making it the 10th highest grossing film of all-time in North America.

Based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the sequel to 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Directed by Jon Watts, it is the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film.

"Spider-man has been a powerhouse and is still performing like a champ," commented senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian at Comscore in an email to Xinhua.

Last weekend, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the top grossing film of 2021 worldwide, surpassing Chinese war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin." "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took in 78.3 million dollars at the international box office this weekend in 61 markets for an overseas cume of 759 million dollars.

Despite the pandemic, the film has taken in a spectacular worldwide gross of 1.37 billion dollars, passing 2018's "Black Panther" to become the 12th highest grossing film of all-time. 

Published : January 03, 2022

By : Xinhua

Astra/Pfizer booster after Sinovac offers powerful defence against Omicron: virologist

Published : Jan 15, 2022

One page from Spider-Man comic book sold for more than THB120 million

Published : Jan 15, 2022

Thai traditional medicine goes mobile in fight against ‘long Covid’

Published : Jan 14, 2022

Thailand footballers meet Prayut and are made millionaires after AFF triumph

Published : Jan 14, 2022

