Thailand through to Women's Asian Cup quarter-final against Japan

Thailand ended up third in the Group on three points, secured from their win against Indonesia. Australia topped the group with nine points while Philippines came second on six.
Australia enjoyed the bulk of possession in the first half of Thursday’s match and were rewarded by a goal from Emily van Egmond in the 39th minute.
Samantha May Kerr bagged the Aussies’ second in the 80th minute before Nipawan Panyosuk struck back for the Thais in stoppage time.
Indonesia failed to qualify after ending the group stage with no points.
Thailand reached the quarter-finals as the best third-placed team and will play Group C winner Japan on Sunday.
Published : January 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
