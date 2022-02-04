Small doses of mRNA vaccines provide high immunity, low side effects, says virologist

He said Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology has studied the administration of 10 micrograms of Pfizer subcutaneously and 15 to 30mcg through intramuscular injection. The centre has also studied the delivery of the full dose (100mcg) and half dose (50mcg) of Moderna vaccines.
Both studies revealed that immunity to both Delta and Omicron variants remains similar regardless of the doses.
He said vaccination centres under the Public Health Ministry, such as Bang Sue Grand Station, are administering Pfizer vaccines of 10mcg subcutaneously and 15-30mcg intramuscularly.
Yong said studies show that the administration of small doses reduces side effects but provides a high level of immunity.
Published : February 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
