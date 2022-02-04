Mon, February 14, 2022

life

Small doses of mRNA vaccines provide high immunity, low side effects, says virologist

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Small doses of mRNA vaccines provid...

In a Facebook post on Friday, leading virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan explained that many countries in the West are administering half the dose of mRNA vaccines as booster shots and that they are proving just as effective.

He said Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology has studied the administration of 10 micrograms of Pfizer subcutaneously and 15 to 30mcg through intramuscular injection. The centre has also studied the delivery of the full dose (100mcg) and half dose (50mcg) of Moderna vaccines.

Both studies revealed that immunity to both Delta and Omicron variants remains similar regardless of the doses.

He said vaccination centres under the Public Health Ministry, such as Bang Sue Grand Station, are administering Pfizer vaccines of 10mcg subcutaneously and 15-30mcg intramuscularly.

Yong said studies show that the administration of small doses reduces side effects but provides a high level of immunity.

Related News

Dementia symptoms found in some Covid-19 patients after recovery

Why Covid-19 will never become endemic

Yong: Administering different types of vaccines provides high immunity

Related News

Published : February 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Rams clinch Super Bowl after 4th quarter comeback against Bengals

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Omicron spreading faster but killing fewer patients, says virologist

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Indonesia's Lombok Island heats up to accommodate more tourists for MotoGP race

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Olympic fervor invigorates China's consumer, capital market

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Latest News

Marcos Jr. and Duterte still leading in Pulse Asia poll

Published : Feb 14, 2022

PM wants Thai-Saudi cooperation blueprint ready in 2 months

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Rams clinch Super Bowl after 4th quarter comeback against Bengals

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Room only for ‘real player’ as Super Bowl ad costs hit historic high

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.