Use of disinfectants an effective way to keep Omicron at bay

Teerawut posted comparative data on the stability of the virus on a polystyrene surface and the human skin.

On a polystyrene surface:

Wuhan virus survived 56 hours

Alpha 191.3 hours

Beta 156.6 hours

Gamma 59.3 hours

Delta 114 hours

Omicron 193.5 hours

On human skin:

Wuhan virus survived 8.6 hours

Alpha 19.6 hours

Beta 19.1 hours

Gamma 11 hours

Delta 16.8 hours

Omicron 21.1 hours

He added that the amount of virus on the surface is at 100.5 TCID50. The median tissue culture infectious dose (TCID50) is defined as the dilution of a virus required to infect 50 per cent of a given cell culture.