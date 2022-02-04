Mon, February 14, 2022

life

Use of disinfectants an effective way to keep Omicron at bay

The Omicron variant has greater longevity than other Covid viruses, and the only way to protect one self is through practice of proper hygiene, especially through use of disinfectants, a senior medical professional has said.

In a Facebook post, Dr Teerawat Hemachuta, head of Chulalongkorn University’s Information Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, said that study by Japanese researchers shows the Omicron lasts longer than other variants.

Teerawut posted comparative data on the stability of the virus on a polystyrene surface and the human skin.

On a polystyrene surface:
Wuhan virus survived 56 hours
Alpha 191.3 hours
Beta 156.6 hours
Gamma 59.3 hours
Delta 114 hours
Omicron 193.5 hours

On human skin:
Wuhan virus survived 8.6 hours
Alpha 19.6 hours
Beta 19.1 hours
Gamma 11 hours
Delta 16.8 hours
Omicron 21.1 hours

He added that the amount of virus on the surface is at 100.5 TCID50. The median tissue culture infectious dose (TCID50) is defined as the dilution of a virus required to infect 50 per cent of a given cell culture.

He said it is important to clean surfaces such as tables, chairs, and other items in offices. He urged people to avoid contact with others and always wash their hands.

He said disinfectants, ethanol, and 35 per cent alcohol could remove the virus within 15 seconds.

Published : February 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

