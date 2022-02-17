Thailand thump Singapore at AFF U23 Championship

Thailand grabbed the lead in the second half with a goal by Niphitphon Wongpanya in the 56th minute and Teerasak put the country on the road to clear victory when he scored his second goal in the 62nd minute.

With this win, Thailand has received three points to become the leader of Group C.

The Thai team will have to play another match in the group stage – this time against Vietnam.

Catch the match on Tuesday at 7pm on True4U or the TrueSports2 channel.