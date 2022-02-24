PM lauds new snooker champion Nutcharut

Nutcharut was crowned the 13th World Women’s Snooker Champion on February 14 in the UK. She is also the first Thai to bag the World Snooker Championship.

Prayut praised Nutcharut and SAT for her success. He said the government placed importance on sports because it would create "sportsmanship" and "generosity". The PM also encouraged Thais to go in for sports so they would be healthy.

Prayut said the success was cultivated by her family and noted that the Billiard Sports Association of Thailand gave her the opportunity and supported her participation in competitions that have brought fame.

It was also a good story for Thais during these times of crisis, he added.