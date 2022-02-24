Fri, March 18, 2022

life

PM lauds new snooker champion Nutcharut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha praised 22-year-old Nutcharut Wongharuthai for winning the 2022 World Women’s Snooker Championship.

Nutcharut, accompanied by Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) deputy governor Thanukiat Chanchum and others, visited Prayut at Government House on Wednesday.
 

Nutcharut was crowned the 13th World Women’s Snooker Champion on February 14 in the UK. She is also the first Thai to bag the World Snooker Championship.

Prayut praised Nutcharut and SAT for her success. He said the government placed importance on sports because it would create "sportsmanship" and "generosity". The PM also encouraged Thais to go in for sports so they would be healthy.

Prayut said the success was cultivated by her family and noted that the Billiard Sports Association of Thailand gave her the opportunity and supported her participation in competitions that have brought fame.

It was also a good story for Thais during these times of crisis, he added.

Prayut encouraged Nutcharut to concentrate on training along with studying.

He reiterated that the government would fully support her and thanked SAT for giving Thais something to be happy about.

The PM also said the government would support the Billiard Sports Association of Thailand in a move to develop more Thai snooker champions.

 

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

