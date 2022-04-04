Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Man Utd-Liverpool tickets come with Covid controls, pricing concerns

Thaiticketmajor says strict Covid-19 controls will be imposed for the match between Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool in Bangkok. Ticket buyers need proof of vaccination while antigen test (ATK) screening will be deployed at the stadium.

The match will be a stiff test of Thailand’s ability to control the spread of Covid-19 as the country transitions to more relaxed endemic conditions.

Tickets for the “The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022” at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12 were still available on Monday.

Many sections of the ground are sold out amid high demand after ticket sales opened on Saturday.

However, controversy has erupted over the price of seats for the match in Bangkok.

The website “This Is Anfield” complains that tickets for the pre-season clash – which range in price from 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht – are more expensive than for the Champions League Final.

It reports that the majority of seats seem to be within the “silver” band, which is priced at 20,000 baht per ticket.

The price of the cheapest seats for Premier League matches this season average 1,300 baht, according to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

Thaiticketmajor issued the following 10 conditions for ticket purchases on its website:

  1. Every spectator must register to confirm that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
  2. Event organiser Fresh Air Festival will check Covid-19 test results and vaccination history of all spectators.
  3. All spectators will be screened via temperature scanners and the Thaichana app on entry to the match.
  4. Any spectator with symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever of 37.5℃-plus, or showing a positive test result will not be permitted to enter the stadium and will receive no refund.
  5. Any spectator who tests positive will be escorted out of the stadium immediately according to the emergency plan and not receive a refund.
  6. Spectators must wear masks covering their noses and mouths while washing hands with alcohol gel or spray regularly.
  7. Alcohol gel dispensers will be provided all around the venue.
  8. Bottles, bottle caps, or any other items must not be thrown onto the pitch.
  9. Spectators are only permitted to wear authentic Manchester United or Liverpool replica shirts.
  10. Avoid carrying bag into stadium to prevent overcrowding at security checks.

On Monday, tickets were still available at between 15,000 and 22,000 baht.

Stadium gates will open on July 12 at 4pm before the kick-off at 8pm.

 

Published : April 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

