Man Utd-Liverpool tickets come with Covid controls, pricing concerns

The match will be a stiff test of Thailand’s ability to control the spread of Covid-19 as the country transitions to more relaxed endemic conditions.
Tickets for the “The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022” at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12 were still available on Monday.
Many sections of the ground are sold out amid high demand after ticket sales opened on Saturday.
However, controversy has erupted over the price of seats for the match in Bangkok.
The website “This Is Anfield” complains that tickets for the pre-season clash – which range in price from 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht – are more expensive than for the Champions League Final.
It reports that the majority of seats seem to be within the “silver” band, which is priced at 20,000 baht per ticket.
The price of the cheapest seats for Premier League matches this season average 1,300 baht, according to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper.
Thaiticketmajor issued the following 10 conditions for ticket purchases on its website:
On Monday, tickets were still available at between 15,000 and 22,000 baht.
Stadium gates will open on July 12 at 4pm before the kick-off at 8pm.
