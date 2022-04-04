Man Utd-Liverpool tickets come with Covid controls, pricing concerns

Tickets for the “The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022” at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12 were still available on Monday.

Many sections of the ground are sold out amid high demand after ticket sales opened on Saturday.

However, controversy has erupted over the price of seats for the match in Bangkok.

The website “This Is Anfield” complains that tickets for the pre-season clash – which range in price from 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht – are more expensive than for the Champions League Final.