Special boat tours and events organised to honour King’s 72nd birthday

The "Lam Nam Nathi Wari Somphot" event features various interesting activities, including:

● Special boat tours to explore the Bang Lamphu canal community's development and way of life as per His Majesty King Rama X's directives. The tours will be guided with informative commentary throughout the journey. (Limited seats available - please reserve in advance)

● Screening of short films in honour of His Majesty, "Drawings from the Future" and "Cafe"

● Light and sound show "Blessings from the Water" using immersive 3D mapping technology

● Exhibition in honour of His Majesty showcasing water resource development projects

●Traditional plays and musical performances by the Bang Lamphu community, including a concert by Silpakorn University's Symphonic Band and various young bands, concluding with a Swing Dance performance in a classic atmosphere.

● Art workshops on canvas and activities promoting Thai arts and culture, such as making Thai desserts and resin flower crafts