Special boat tours and events organised to honour King’s 72nd birthday

The river celebration event will give visitors an experience of boat tours to explore the Bang Lamphu community's way of life and aims to promote the King's water resource development initiatives nationwide to raise public awareness, PTT said.
“Be amazed by the light and sound activities, featuring short films in honour of His Majesty the King, using 3D mapping technology from July 26-28, at Santi Chai Prakan Park on Phra Athit Road,” the organisers said.
The "Lam Nam Nathi Wari Somphot" event features various interesting activities, including:
● Special boat tours to explore the Bang Lamphu canal community's development and way of life as per His Majesty King Rama X's directives. The tours will be guided with informative commentary throughout the journey. (Limited seats available - please reserve in advance)
● Screening of short films in honour of His Majesty, "Drawings from the Future" and "Cafe"
● Light and sound show "Blessings from the Water" using immersive 3D mapping technology
● Exhibition in honour of His Majesty showcasing water resource development projects
●Traditional plays and musical performances by the Bang Lamphu community, including a concert by Silpakorn University's Symphonic Band and various young bands, concluding with a Swing Dance performance in a classic atmosphere.
● Art workshops on canvas and activities promoting Thai arts and culture, such as making Thai desserts and resin flower crafts
Visitors can taste delicious food from the Bang Lamphu area and Michelin-selected street food, accompanied by melodious music evoking the nostalgic atmosphere of Bang Lamphu.
Admission is free. For more details and event schedules, visit the PTT website. (For those interested in boat tours, reserve your seat here)