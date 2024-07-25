UNESCO declaration on Phu Phra Bat Historical Park to come this week

“If Phu Phra Bat Historical Park is listed as a world heritage site, it will be Thailand’s fifth cultural heritage and Udon Thani’s second site following Ban Chiang Archaeological Site,” she said.

Sudawan said she is confident that the historical park will be named as a new world heritage site, thanks to the working team’s data preparation and presentation.

She added that the Fine Arts Department will live broadcast the result announcement on its Facebook page.

“The Culture Ministry would like to ask Thai people to cheer Phu Phra Bat Historical Park to be approved as a world heritage site, which will boost Thailand’s reputation and pride on the global stage,” she added.