Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 explores sustainability and identity

The fourth edition of the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) is set to showcase more than 200 pieces of art by Thai and foreign artists in 11 iconic sites across Bangkok.

Under the theme “Nurture Gaia”, the biennale will delve into contemporary themes such as anthropology, collectivism, ecology, feminism and the politics of time and place.

From October 24 to February 25, 2025, visitors can expect to see a diverse range of works, drawings, paintings, sculptures, videos and installations by 76 artists (22 Thais and 54 foreigners).

Highlights include an exhibition of Thai artist Pokchat Worasub’s photography which explores ethnic identity and marginality. Additionally, major sculptures by Anish Kapoor and Tony Cragg from the United Kingdom will be on permanent display at One Bangkok.

The biennale’s venues include Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Prayoon, Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, Museum Siam, National Gallery, National Museum, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, One Bangkok, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and CentralWorld.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Fine Arts Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Beverage and One Bangkok, along with sponsorships from the private and public sectors.