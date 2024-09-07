Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 explores sustainability and identity

The fourth edition of the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) is set to showcase more than 200 pieces of art by Thai and foreign artists in 11 iconic sites across Bangkok.
Under the theme “Nurture Gaia”, the biennale will delve into contemporary themes such as anthropology, collectivism, ecology, feminism and the politics of time and place.
From October 24 to February 25, 2025, visitors can expect to see a diverse range of works, drawings, paintings, sculptures, videos and installations by 76 artists (22 Thais and 54 foreigners).
Highlights include an exhibition of Thai artist Pokchat Worasub’s photography which explores ethnic identity and marginality. Additionally, major sculptures by Anish Kapoor and Tony Cragg from the United Kingdom will be on permanent display at One Bangkok.
The biennale’s venues include Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Prayoon, Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, Museum Siam, National Gallery, National Museum, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, One Bangkok, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and CentralWorld.
The event is being held in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Fine Arts Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Beverage and One Bangkok, along with sponsorships from the private and public sectors.
Giver of life
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, founder and chairman of BAB Foundation, said on Friday that the Nurture Gaia theme draws inspiration from the Greek mythological concept of Mother Earth. The expo aims to raise awareness of these issues and foster collaboration among various sectors.
He added that people need to learn how to coexist with the environment, and not harm it. He added that the Bangkok Art Biennale was held in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and has proved to be a resounding success each time.
He added that the last biennale (October 22, 2022-February 23, 2023) gave young people a chance to visit historical sites like Wat Pho and Wat Arun as well as enjoy contemporary art.
“It proved that the biennale grabs the attention of people from all walks of life,” he said.
He added that he expects this year’s event to inspire people to take care of themselves and their loved ones. He also expects it to benefit Thailand’s creative economy.
Looking inward
Apinan Poshyananda, BAB’s chief executive and artistic director, believes the “Nurture Gaia” theme will encourage visitors to explore themselves and their surroundings. He said that natural disasters like floods and landslides across Thailand proved that Mother Earth is warning people to learn to coexist with nature.
“Thai people were being pressured by several factors, such as global warming, geopolitical conflicts, economic slowdown and political situation,” he said, adding that he hopes the art will help relieve people’s stress.
Apinan expects the number of visitors to exceed the number recorded in 2022 when 17.59 million people checked out the art and generated 6.29 billion baht for the economy.
Rich capital
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said BAB plays a key role in showcasing the city’s prosperity and development, as well as in improving the quality of life of its residents.
“This development is far more important than infrastructure,” he said, adding that BMA will encourage local communities to actively participate in the event and draw inspiration from the art on display.