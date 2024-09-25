Bangkok exhibition by neurodivergent artist bursts with colour and creativity

The first solo exhibition by talented neurodivergent artist Anusone Tunarin reflects his elaborate imagination and beautiful mind through various art techniques.
Anusone is a member of the Artstory by Autistic Thai, a social enterprise that enhances and develops the skills of autistic adults and children to enable them to express their imagination and feelings in artistic works and products.
Fantastical designs and mythical creatures have been brought to life on canvas, among them “Fiery Phoenix”, an acrylic red, yellow and gold masterpiece seven months in the making, and “The Four-Face Ganesha”, an intricate painting of Ganesha which pays homage to Rachathiwat Temple.
More than 15 pieces are on display and available for purchase at the Maa-Lai Library in Pathumwan district until October 20. Proceedings will be directed to the artist and social enterprise.
Earlier Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok collaborated with Artstory for the hotel’s 2024 mid-autumn mooncake sales, which featured mooncake boxes with an image of a dragon designed by Anusone.
The hotel handed 90,000 baht to the social enterprise on Monday for the collaboration.
Shane Jameson, cluster director of sales and marketing at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, said the hotel’s mooncakes had sold out, thanks to tremendous support from the local community in embracing diversity, equity and inclusion.
“With the unwavering support of its management and employees, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has created a heartwarming experience, continually breaking down barriers and norms,” he said.
“This collaboration brings together all parts of the community through creativity and goodwill.”