Bangkok exhibition by neurodivergent artist bursts with colour and creativity

Earlier Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok collaborated with Artstory for the hotel’s 2024 mid-autumn mooncake sales, which featured mooncake boxes with an image of a dragon designed by Anusone.

The hotel handed 90,000 baht to the social enterprise on Monday for the collaboration.

Shane Jameson, cluster director of sales and marketing at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, said the hotel’s mooncakes had sold out, thanks to tremendous support from the local community in embracing diversity, equity and inclusion.

“With the unwavering support of its management and employees, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has created a heartwarming experience, continually breaking down barriers and norms,” he said.

“This collaboration brings together all parts of the community through creativity and goodwill.”