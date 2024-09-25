MunMun Srinakarin: Where arts and craft meets retail

Chakrapol Chandavimol, marketing director of Seacon Development, said that MunMun Srinakarin serves as a beating heart of creativity and expression. On offer are a diverse range of attractions, including art exhibitions, rotating events, a flea market and a design centre.

The department store is divided into three main areas:

Event Ground: A dynamic space for hosting events and activities

MMAD – MunMun Art Destination: A dedicated gallery showcasing an eclectic mix of art exhibitions, featuring works from 12 art partners and collaborating with art libraries like TCDC COMMONS

MunMun Kitchen Club: A culinary community offering creative food and coffee experiences, including cooking classes and workshops

The inaugural event, “1,000 Art 1 Day Campaign”, which runs until October 31, introduces visitors to a diverse collection of arts and craft offerings from artists nationwide.



