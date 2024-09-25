MunMun Srinakarin: Where arts and craft meets retail

Chakrapol Chandavimol, marketing director of Seacon Development, said that MunMun Srinakarin serves as a beating heart of creativity and expression. On offer are a diverse range of attractions, including art exhibitions, rotating events, a flea market and a design centre.
The department store is divided into three main areas:
The inaugural event, “1,000 Art 1 Day Campaign”, which runs until October 31, introduces visitors to a diverse collection of arts and craft offerings from artists nationwide.