80+ movies to be showcased at Bangkok World Film Festival Nov 7-17

More than 80 critically acclaimed movies from around the world are set for screening at the 16th edition of the World Film Festival of Bangkok 2024 next month. The event is scheduled from November 7-17 at SF World Cinema in centralwOrld shopping mall in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district.
Film buffs can also take part in seminar sessions with directors and actors of the featured films, announced Nation Group, which has been organising this iconic event for the past 20 years.
Other partners that help make this project possible are the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), the Department of Cultural Promotion, and SF Cinema Group.
The return of the World Film Festival of Bangkok this year reflects the government’s continued commitment in promoting cinema as a soft power to drive the creative economy, a strategy highlighted by the previous government, said Adisak Limparungpatanakij, special adviser of Nation Group.
“Besides promoting the Thai film industry, the event will also serve as a bridge to lead Thai films to international stages,” he said.
Adisak said the organisation committee has elected veteran film producer Donsaron Kovitvanitcha as the festival director for this year, continuing the same role from the 15th edition, which was a tremendous success.
The 15th edition of World Film Festival of Bangkok was held in December 2022 after a five-year absence due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The festival resumed to carry on the wishes of former festival director Victor Kriengsak Silakong, who succumbed to a heart attack in March 2022 while he was preparing the event.
Chalermchatri Yukol, chairman of the National Soft Power Development Subcommittee in Film Industry, said the World Film Festival of Bangkok is an important piece of the jigsaw puzzle that complements the value chain of the global film industry.
“The film festival offers a platform for film directors to express their creativity to the public, especially those who are interested in exploring new ideas,” he said. “The event also helps build communities of content creators and actors, both in Thailand and overseas, where they can exchange ideas and experiences in the industry.”
He went on to say that the subcommittee agreed to sponsor the organisation of the 16th edition of World Film Festival of Bangkok, an event that has been held for 20 years by Nation Group, which has demonstrated strong commitment in improving the film industry.
“We want this festival to grow stronger to help Thai filmmakers, especially the younger generation, by providing a platform to express themselves freely and draw inspiration from quality films curated from around the world. Additionally, it provides opportunities to meet important figures in the international film industry,” he said.
Festival director Donsaron Kovitvanitcha said: “I believe that this year’s festival will continue to be vibrant, showcasing interesting, quality films throughout the 11 days. This year’s theme is 'New Horizon', which signifies a forward movement to explore new ideas that will benefit the Thai film industry in the future, as will be evident in the upcoming editions of the festival.”
Donsaron said the more than 80 curated films from around the world would focus on works of emerging directors who have made notable contributions to the global film industry, as well as films by new Thai directors that are particularly interesting, providing a diverse experience in the Thai cinematic landscape.
Held consecutively since 2004, the World Film Festival of Bangkok is one of the biggest and most recognised film festivals in the Southeast Asian region. It has provided a stage for Thai directors and independent film producers to showcase and improve their works, paving the way for Thai films to be internationally recognised at global film festivals.
For more information, visit www.worldfilmbangkok.com and Facebook Page World Film Festival of Bangkok Official, as well as checking out media of Nation Group for latest updates.