80+ movies to be showcased at Bangkok World Film Festival Nov 7-17

More than 80 critically acclaimed movies from around the world are set for screening at the 16th edition of the World Film Festival of Bangkok 2024 next month. The event is scheduled from November 7-17 at SF World Cinema in centralwOrld shopping mall in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district.

Film buffs can also take part in seminar sessions with directors and actors of the featured films, announced Nation Group, which has been organising this iconic event for the past 20 years.

Other partners that help make this project possible are the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), the Department of Cultural Promotion, and SF Cinema Group.

The return of the World Film Festival of Bangkok this year reflects the government’s continued commitment in promoting cinema as a soft power to drive the creative economy, a strategy highlighted by the previous government, said Adisak Limparungpatanakij, special adviser of Nation Group.

“Besides promoting the Thai film industry, the event will also serve as a bridge to lead Thai films to international stages,” he said.

Adisak said the organisation committee has elected veteran film producer Donsaron Kovitvanitcha as the festival director for this year, continuing the same role from the 15th edition, which was a tremendous success.

The 15th edition of World Film Festival of Bangkok was held in December 2022 after a five-year absence due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The festival resumed to carry on the wishes of former festival director Victor Kriengsak Silakong, who succumbed to a heart attack in March 2022 while he was preparing the event.