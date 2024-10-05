Language and culture: A bridge of friendship between Indonesia and Thailand

Through language and culture, we can explore and strengthen the long-standing relationships between these two dynamic nations.

Language is a direct reflection of the culture of a society. In Indonesia, the Indonesian language serves as the national language that unites thousands of ethnic groups with over 700 regional languages. Meanwhile, in Thailand, the Thai language also plays a crucial role as a glue that binds society within a context of rich tradition and spirituality. Both languages reflect a strong national identity while also appreciating local diversity and ancestral heritage.

Both Indonesia and Thailand have rich oral traditions. In Indonesia, folk tales such as the Javanese and Balinese versions of the Ramayana or the story of Malin Kundang from Sumatra show how language becomes a medium for conveying moral values and life lessons. Similarly, in Thailand, the tales of Phra Aphai Mani and Ramakien (the Thai version of the Ramayana) narrate the struggle between good and evil through deep language and symbolism.

However, beyond being merely a means of communication, language serves as a window into a deeper understanding of culture. In Thailand, for example, the use of polite language adapted to the social status or age of the interlocutor is part of a deeply ingrained culture of respect. In Indonesia, a similar principle exists, such as the use of various language levels in Javanese—krama, madya, and ngoko—which reflects respect for social hierarchy and seniority.