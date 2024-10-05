Language and culture: A bridge of friendship between Indonesia and Thailand

Through language and culture, we can explore and strengthen the long-standing relationships between these two dynamic nations.
Language is a direct reflection of the culture of a society. In Indonesia, the Indonesian language serves as the national language that unites thousands of ethnic groups with over 700 regional languages. Meanwhile, in Thailand, the Thai language also plays a crucial role as a glue that binds society within a context of rich tradition and spirituality. Both languages reflect a strong national identity while also appreciating local diversity and ancestral heritage.
Both Indonesia and Thailand have rich oral traditions. In Indonesia, folk tales such as the Javanese and Balinese versions of the Ramayana or the story of Malin Kundang from Sumatra show how language becomes a medium for conveying moral values and life lessons. Similarly, in Thailand, the tales of Phra Aphai Mani and Ramakien (the Thai version of the Ramayana) narrate the struggle between good and evil through deep language and symbolism.
However, beyond being merely a means of communication, language serves as a window into a deeper understanding of culture. In Thailand, for example, the use of polite language adapted to the social status or age of the interlocutor is part of a deeply ingrained culture of respect. In Indonesia, a similar principle exists, such as the use of various language levels in Javanese—krama, madya, and ngoko—which reflects respect for social hierarchy and seniority.
Despite coming from different backgrounds, Indonesian and Thai cultures share similar values, such as the concept of gotong royong in Indonesia and sanuk in Thailand. Gotong royong, which means "working together for the common good," is part of Indonesia's identity. This is reflected in daily activities, from building houses to village celebrations. The principle of gotong royong emphasizes that togetherness and solidarity are at the core of social life.
On the other hand, sanuk in Thailand reflects a worldview that emphasizes happiness and enjoyment in every aspect of life. For the Thai people, work or activities should not only be productive but also enjoyable. This value creates an optimistic and friendly culture, where everyone strives to find a balance between obligations and pleasure.
The Role of Religion and Tradition in Societal Life
Religion plays an essential role in shaping the culture of both countries. In Indonesia, although the majority of the population is Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and animist traditions are still alive and respected, especially on the island of Bali and in several areas of Java. This is evident in celebrations such as Nyepi, Waisak, and Sekaten, which reflect the spiritual diversity permeating daily life in Indonesian society.
In Thailand, Theravada Buddhism is the spiritual foundation influencing almost all aspects of life, from architecture to arts and even social interaction patterns. Religious festivals like Loy Krathong and Songkran are not just opportunities for celebration but also moments for spiritual reflection and honouring ancestors.
Although the dominant religions in both countries differ, universal values such as inner peace, harmony with nature, and respect for others are highly esteemed in both nations.
Strengthening Relations through Cultural Diplomacy
Language and culture have tremendous potential to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and Thailand. In this era of globalization, cultural diplomacy plays a crucial role in bridging differences and deepening understanding between nations. Cultural exchanges, such as cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and educational collaborations, can open up broader dialogue opportunities between the two countries.
Indonesia and Thailand have long collaborated in various fields, ranging from economics to tourism. However, there is significant potential to expand these relations through strengthening cultural diplomacy. Student exchanges, cross-border internship programs, and joint research projects in language and culture can provide a strong foundation for future collaboration.
As neighbors in Southeast Asia, Indonesia and Thailand have great opportunities to learn from and inspire each other. Language and culture are two primary pillars that can strengthen friendship and cooperation in various fields. By appreciating each other's cultural heritage, both countries can move together toward a more harmonious, respectful, and sustainable future.
Indonesia and Thailand not only share geographical boundaries but also share core values that shape the character of their societies. This is the right time for us to embrace these similarities and make them the basis for closer relations between the two nations.
Dr Susanto
Head of the Centre for Studies in Linguistics, University of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.